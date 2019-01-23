Kerala woman who entered Sabarimala forced to stay at shelter house

January 23, 2019 15:03 IST

Facing stiff opposition from relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala temple, Kanakadurga was forced to take shelter at a One Stop centre in Kerala's Perinthalmanna after she found that her house was locked and her family members had shifted to another building, police said.

A police official said the 44-year-old also filed a petition in a court under the Domestic Violence Act, stating she had the right to stay at her husband's home.

Police sources said Kanakadurga went to her husband's house when she was discharged from the Kozhikode medical college, where she was treated after allegedly being assaulted by her mother-in-law for entering the temple.

When she reached there, she found the house locked, the sources said.

Her husband and other relatives had shifted to a rented building, the police said, adding Kanakadurga then took refugee at the One Stop Centre here.

Kanakdurga, an employee of the Civil Supplies Department, had scripted history along with Bindu, a college lecturer and Communist Party of India Marxist Lenin activist, on January 2 by offering prayers at the Ayyappa shrine, where traditionally women in the 10-50 age group were barred from entering.

The Supreme Court had in a historic verdict last year lifted the centuries old ban and allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.

The two were the first women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine after the SC verdict.

Perinthalamanna Circle Inspector T S Binu said she was being provided round-the-clock security as directed by the apex court.

At least 10 police personnel have been posted for her security. CCTV surveillance has also been provided at the shelter home.

One Stop Centres, launched by the ministry of women and child development, are intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

Women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, irrespective of age, class, caste, education status, marital status, race and culture are facilitated with support and redressal at such centres.