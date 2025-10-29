Kerala to review PM SHRI scheme under CPI pressure

The Kerala government will review the implementation of the Centre's PM SHRI in the state in the wake of controversies and concerns that have come up in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, October 10, 2025. Photograph: CMO/ANI Photo

He said a seven-member cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to study the implementation of the central school scheme.

The further proceedings with regard to its implementation would be put on hold until the subcommittee submits its report, he said while briefing the media about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting.

"This will be communicated to the Centre through a letter," Vijayan said.

General education minister V Sivankutty would be the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee in which ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, Roshy Augustine, K Prasad, K Krishnsnkutty and A K Saseendran would be the members, the CM added.

Earlier, multi-level discussions had been held by Communist Party of India-Marxist and Communist Party of India leaders under the aegis of Vijayan for the past few days to arrive at a consensus on the matter.

Though CM Vijayan directly intervened in the matter, the deadlock could not be resolved, as the state and national leadership of the CPI have taken a strong stand against Kerala's joining the PM SHRI.