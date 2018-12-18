Kerala: Hadiya's father joins BJP

December 18, 2018 14:41 IST

K M Asokan, father of the 26-year-old Kerala woman Hadiya, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man in 2016, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Born in a Hindu family as Akhila Asokan, the woman converted to Islam and adopted the name 'Hadiya' after entering into wedlock with a Muslim man Shefin Jahan in 2016.

The matter had hit the headlines, when Hadiya's father, KM Asokan, went to the court, claiming his daughter has fallen victim to 'love jihad'.

Disapproving the marriage the father approached the Kerala high court claiming his daughter was indoctrinated and forcibly converted.

The high court annulled their marriage and sent Hadiya to her father’s custody. But later the Supreme Court struck down the high court’s verdict and allowed her to go with her husband.