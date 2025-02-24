HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala BJP leader PC George sent to jail in hate speech case

Kerala BJP leader PC George sent to jail in hate speech case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 24, 2025
February 24, 2025 23:54 IST

A local court in Kerala remanded Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC George in judicial custody on Monday in a hate speech case after sending him to the police custody until 6 pm the same day.

IMAGE: BJP chief JP Nadda welcomes PC George (right) after his party merges with the saffron party, in New Delhi, January 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Erattupetta munsif magistrate court in Kottayam district rejected George's bail application earlier in the day.

He was shifted to a prisoner's facility at Kottayam Government Medical College after a medical examination.

He was subjected to questioning by senior police officers, police sources said.

 

George, a former MLA, surrendered before the Court around 11 am. The case was taken up for consideration at 12.30 pm, followed by arguments from both sides.

After hearing the submissions, the court adjourned the case for further consideration at 2 pm.

George's lawyer argued that the BJP leader did not "incite religious hatred or hurt religious sentiments", asserting that custodial interrogation or evidence collection was unnecessary.

The prosecution, however, presented details of George's previous cases, stating that he had violated bail conditions and should be questioned in custody.

They contended that his remarks were made in a manner that hurt "religious sentiments".

When the case was taken up after 2 pm, the court dismissed George's bail application, the complainant's lawyer said.

Later, he was taken to Kottayam Government Medical College for a medical examination.

George surrendered after the police arrived to take him into custody following the Kerala high court's rejection of his anticipatory bail plea.

On Saturday, George had requested time until February 24 to appear before the police for investigation in connection with the hate speech case.

The high court dismissed his petition, stating that granting bail in such a case would send a wrong message to society. 

George was accused of delivering hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He approached the high court after the Kottayam Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police.

The case was based on a complaint by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, who alleged that George made remarks capable of "inciting religious hatred".

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
