BJP Defends Shone George's Criticism of Kerala Media House

Amidst Kerala Assembly election controversies, the BJP defends its leader's criticism of a Malayalam media house, alleging political bias and asserting the party's commitment to secularism and equal justice for all religions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP defends Shone George's criticism of Deepika, alleging the media house is being misused for political gains by the Congress-led UDF.

S Suresh claims any attempt to divert religious group support to Congress will be questioned politically.

BJP asserts it respects and protects all religions, advocating for equal justice and non-appeasement policies.

The party claims it has significant Christian and Muslim members, highlighting its inclusive nature and denying any communal stance.

Shone George alleges Deepika newspaper favours the Congress-led UDF and criticises certain Catholic bishops for supporting the opposition.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh on Saturday came to the defence of party leader Shone George, saying that he only criticised the alleged "misuse" of a media house for political interests.

Shone had recently criticised the church-supported Malayalam daily -- Deepika -- over its reported stance favouring the UDF ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala.

Suresh said that any attempt to divert the support of any religious group or community to the Congress, "will be seen as politics and will be questioned politically".

"Such questioning or criticism should not be misinterpreted. Shone George's remarks were against a media house which the Congress has projected as the mouthpiece of a particular section of a religion.

"Shone only spoke out against the misuse of the media house, known to be associated with a particular religion, for political gains," the BJP state general secretary told reporters here.

Response to Criticism and Regional Context

With regard to comments against some bishops by Shone's father P C George, Suresh said that the latter's remarks were probably influenced by the peculiar regional situation in Poonjar and any further clarifications regarding it will have to be sought from the veteran politician.

Suresh's remarks come in the wake of widespread criticism against the father-son duo and the BJP over the pair's recent remarks against the Malayalam daily and bishops.

The BJP state general secretary said that the party respects and protects all religions and beliefs, and its aim was to treat everyone equally.

"Equal justice to all, appeasement towards none is the BJP stand. Neither the Centre nor any government of a BJP-ruled state has shown any discrimination towards any caste or religion," he said.

He claimed that in Kerala, there was discrimination based on religion, and this was seen in Munambam and when there was an attack on the Pala Bishop.

Each time, it was the BJP that stood up for secularism, he further claimed.

BJP's Stance on Inclusivity

Suresh further contended that the BJP has more Christian members than other political organisations and thousands of people from the Muslim community have also expressed their interest in working for the party.

"BJP does not have a communal stand. It is an inclusive political party," he said.

Shone has alleged that the newspaper had taken a position favouring the Congress-led UDF in the run-up to the Assembly elections, and asserted that the Church had no moral obligation to safeguard the interests of the daily's investors.

George criticised certain Catholic bishops, alleging that they supported the opposition UDF in the polls. He also claimed that a bishop of the Kanjirapally diocese had directed nuns to vote for the front.