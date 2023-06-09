News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal wanted Sidhu to be Punjab CM, claims Navjot Kaur

Kejriwal wanted Sidhu to be Punjab CM, claims Navjot Kaur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2023 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Friday said her husband 'gifted' the chief minister's chair to Bhagwant Mann, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal once wanted the former cricketer to lead Punjab but he chose not to betray his party.

IMAGE: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu gestures during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on May 1, 2023. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Her claims came in the backdrop of a war of words between Mann and Navjot Sidhu.

In a series of tweets, Kaur said, 'CM, Bhagwant Mann; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab.'

 

She claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had approached Sidhu through various channels to lead the state.

Punjab went to polls in February 2022 and after the AAP's landslide win Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister.

'Mr Kejriwal through various channels approached him to lead Punjab knowing about his passion for our state. Just because he didn't want to betray his party and thought that two strong headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab, he gave you a chance,' Kaur claimed.

She further said Sidhu's only concern is the welfare of Punjab and he has sacrificed everything for it.

'You tread on the path of TRUTH and he shall support you but the moment you deviate he will target you left and right. Golden Punjab state is his dream and he lives it 24 hours a day,' she said in another tweet.

Mann had on Sunday attacked opposition parties for their gathering in Jalandhar in support of the editor of a Punjabi daily who was under the vigilance scanner.

Reacting to it, Navjot Sidhu had said, 'Those who make democracy a vigilance system at the behest of Delhi, those who run Punjab as pawns with remote control" were now indulging in moral lecturing.'

Several leaders cutting across party lines had on June 1 gathered at the office of Punjabi newspaper 'Ajit' in Jalandhar to rally behind its editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard who is under the vigilance bureau scanner over alleged misuse of funds in the construction of Rs 315-crore Jang-E-Azadi memorial in Jalandhar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Beginning of end of Sidhu's political career?
Beginning of end of Sidhu's political career?
Sidhu: 'Born Congressman' who stumped the party
Sidhu: 'Born Congressman' who stumped the party
Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term
Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term
EC begins preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha poll
EC begins preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha poll
Analysts cautiously positive on new age stocks
Analysts cautiously positive on new age stocks
MFs eye micro stars as broader equity mkt gathers pace
MFs eye micro stars as broader equity mkt gathers pace
Focused Swiatek eyes third French Open title
Focused Swiatek eyes third French Open title
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail, says Rahul name of...

Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail, says Rahul name of...

'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'

'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances