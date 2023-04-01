News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2023 18:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked free on Saturday after spending nearly 10 months in Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage death case.

IMAGE: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala central jail. Photograph: ANI

He was wearing a sky blue jacket when he came out of jail.

There were expectations that he would be released by afternoon but he came out of jail at 5:53 pm.

 

The 59-year-old's supporters had assembled since morning outside the prison to accord him a grand welcome upon his release and they could be heard chanting 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

Several Congress leaders including Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla, former Punjab Congress chiefs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Lal Singh, former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, other leaders Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also waiting for the return of Sidhu.

The former state Congress chief was jailed on May 20 last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of the 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Beginning of end of Sidhu's political career?
Beginning of end of Sidhu's political career?
No Cong leader seen with Sidhu as he goes to jail
No Cong leader seen with Sidhu as he goes to jail
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
'Sidhu wrecked the Congress in Punjab'
Modi is PM because Nehru established...: Gehlot
Modi is PM because Nehru established...: Gehlot
Swedish national held for molesting IndiGo crew member
Swedish national held for molesting IndiGo crew member
To dent my image some people have given 'supari': Modi
To dent my image some people have given 'supari': Modi
Video showing Amritpal's aide in Punjab 'dera' surfaces
Video showing Amritpal's aide in Punjab 'dera' surfaces
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term

Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term

Sidhu lodged with 4 inmates, didn't eat on 1st night

Sidhu lodged with 4 inmates, didn't eat on 1st night

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances