Kejriwal owns no house, car; declares assets worth...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 15, 2025 22:04 IST

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, and declared net assets totalling Rs 1.73 crore.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and party candidate for the New Delhi constituency Arvind Kejriwal files his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Kejriwal's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC), his assets include Rs 2.96 lakh in bank savings and Rs 50,000 in cash.

His immovable assets are worth Rs 1.7 crore. The affidavit also revealed that Kejriwal owns no house or car.

According to the affidavit, Arvind Kejriwal's income in the financial year of 2023-24 was Rs 7.21 lakh.

 

Sunita Kejriwal's total assets are worth of Rs 2.5 crore, with over Rs 1 crore as movable assets, including 320 grams of gold worth Rs 25 lakh and one kilogram of silver worth Rs 92,000, and Rs 1.5 crore in immovable assets.

Kejriwal's wife owns a house in Gurugram and a small five-seater car, the affidavit said.

The couple has a net assets worth Rs 4.23 crore.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat, had declared assets worth Rs 3.4 crore in the 2020 election affidavit. It was Rs 2.1 crore in 2015.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain also filed his nomination, from the Shakur Basti assembly constituency.

According to Jain's affidavit, the net worth of his assets are Rs 4.4 crore, Rs 30.67 lakh worth movable and Rs 4.12 crore worth of immovable assets.

Delhi is scheduled to vote in single phase on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
