Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal invites Himanta for lunch at his residence

Kejriwal invites Himanta for lunch at his residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2023 17:16 IST
Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal with a defamation case, the Aam Aadmi Party chief reached Guwahati on Sunday and invited the Bharatiya Janata Party leader for tea and lunch at his residence in the national capital.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a public meeting, at Sonaram play ground, in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kejriwal also said such threats by Sarma are unbecoming of a chief minister.

Sarma had on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged corruption cases against him outside the assembly.

 

"Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly," the Assam CM said.

"Let Kejriwal come here on April 2 and say that I am corrupt. The next day, I will file a defamation case against him as I have done against (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia," Sarma had said.

Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.

"People of Assam are very good. They welcome their guests. Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn from them," the Delhi CM said immediately after landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, reacting to Sarma's remarks.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also accompanied Kejriwal.

The two leaders are scheduled to address a rally in Guwahati on Sunday.

"I invite him (Sarma) to come to Delhi, and have tea and lunch with me at my house. I will also show him around the city.

"He had threatened to put me in jail, said he won't let me return. Such threats are unbecoming of a chief minister," Kejriwal said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
