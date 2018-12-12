KCR to take oath as Telangana CM on Thursday

December 12, 2018 09:17 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao will take oath as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday, according to sources.

IMAGE: Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao also won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes. Photograph: PTI Photo

The TRS emerged victorious in the Telangana assembly elections on Tuesday, bagging 88 seats out of the 119-member assembly.

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao’s government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. KCR son, KT Rama Rao, won from Sircilla with a margin of 89,909.

Prajakutami, an alliance of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party won 21 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged only one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 7 seats.

On December 7, single-phase elections were held in Telangana, wherein 73.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded.