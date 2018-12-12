rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » KCR to take oath as Telangana CM on Thursday

KCR to take oath as Telangana CM on Thursday

December 12, 2018 09:17 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao will take oath as the chief minister of Telangana on Thursday, according to sources.

IMAGE: Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao also won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes. Photograph: PTI Photo

The TRS emerged victorious in the Telangana assembly elections on Tuesday, bagging 88 seats out of the 119-member assembly.

 

Rao, commonly known as KCR won from Gajewal constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in Rao’s government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes. KCR son, KT Rama Rao, won from Sircilla with a margin of 89,909.

Prajakutami, an alliance of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party won 21 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged only one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 7 seats.

On December 7, single-phase elections were held in Telangana, wherein 73.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Source: ANI
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use