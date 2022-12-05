News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kavitha writes to CBI to defer questioning in Delhi excise case

Kavitha writes to CBI to defer questioning in Delhi excise case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2022 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLC K Kavitha, who has been served with a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam, on Monday said she will be able to meet the sleuths from December 11-15 (except on 13th) instead on December 6, due to her preoccupied schedule.

IMAGE: TRS MLC K Kavitha. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter to the investigating agency, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter said she had gone through the contents of the first information report (FIR) copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

 

'As proposed by you, I am not in a position to meet on 6th December, 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule. I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th or 15th of this month whichever is as convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest,' she said in the letter to the CBI.

The letter was addressed to Raghavendra Vatsa, Head of Branch/ DIG, CBI, ACB Delhi.

The CBI on December 2 issued a notice to the TRS leader for questioning in the case on December 6.

The probe agency asked her to intimate the place as per her convenience for the 'examination' at 11 am on that day.

Kavitha, in a statement, had said she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

'I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law,' she further said.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

'As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora,' the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP generated crores illegally via excise policy: ED
AAP generated crores illegally via excise policy: ED
What KCR's daughter said on being named in liquor scam
What KCR's daughter said on being named in liquor scam
Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP
Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP
Action Hero Falters In Drishyam 2 Storm
Action Hero Falters In Drishyam 2 Storm
Praying For Pele
Praying For Pele
Was hiding in jungle, says 'abducted' Guj Cong MLA
Was hiding in jungle, says 'abducted' Guj Cong MLA
Bollywood Brings House Down in Jeddah!
Bollywood Brings House Down in Jeddah!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

CBI doesn't name Sisodia in excise case charge sheet

CBI doesn't name Sisodia in excise case charge sheet

Delhi excise case: ED arrests AAP leader, Hyd bizman

Delhi excise case: ED arrests AAP leader, Hyd bizman

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances