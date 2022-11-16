News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kathua gang rape accused adult, not to be tried as juvenile: SC

Kathua gang rape accused adult, not to be tried as juvenile: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 16, 2022 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that one of the accused in the sensational gang rape and murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua was not a juvenile and now can be tried afresh as an adult for the offences.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The top court also held that medical opinion regarding the age of an accused cannot be 'brushed aside' in the absence of statutory proof on the same issue.

 

"Medical opinion regarding age in absence of any other conclusive evidence should be considered to determine the age range of the accused...Whether medical evidence can be relied upon or not depends on the value of evidence," a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and J B Pardiwala said.

It set aside the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Kathua and the high court which had held that the accused Shubam Sangra was a juvenile and hence to be tried separately.

"We set aside the judgements of the CJM Kathua and the high court and hold that the accused was not a juvenile at the time of commission of offence," Justice Pardiwala said while pronouncing the verdict.

The girl was raped in a Kathua village in 2019.

A special court, in June 2019, had sentenced three men to life imprisonment in the case and sentenced three police officers to five-year imprisonment for causing destruction of evidence.

However, the trial against Sangra was shifted to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I hope my daughter can rest in peace soon'
'I hope my daughter can rest in peace soon'
She wrote 'Mai, I sent the horses back home'
She wrote 'Mai, I sent the horses back home'
The predators are everywhere, it could be your turn next
The predators are everywhere, it could be your turn next
What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?
What Next For Jacqueline Fernandez?
Hardik & Co. regroup, restart in New Zealand
Hardik & Co. regroup, restart in New Zealand
Is Melania Upset With Trump's 2024 Run?
Is Melania Upset With Trump's 2024 Run?
Lavrov leaves Bali as G20 gets ready to censure Russia
Lavrov leaves Bali as G20 gets ready to censure Russia
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kathua rape case: 3 get lifer, 3 get 5-year-jail term

Kathua rape case: 3 get lifer, 3 get 5-year-jail term

Kathua rape: 'This crime can never happen in a temple'

Kathua rape: 'This crime can never happen in a temple'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances