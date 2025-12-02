Kashmir Glows in Autumn Gold

Glimpses of Kashmir's autumn, captured through the lens of Umar Ganie, reveal the Valley awash in stunning shades of red and gold, turning Srinagar into a living canvas of chinar leaves and blooming chrysanthemums.

Kashmir has transformed into a breathtaking canvas of red and gold as the majestic chinar trees change their colours during the fall season, just weeks before snowfall turns the Valley white.

Picturesque views can be seen all across Srinagar, where gardens, parks, and roads are carpeted with fallen golden and crimson chinar leaves, offering a mesmerising experience to visitors.

Tourists and locals alike are enjoying the vibrant season of fall, capturing the beauty that has given Srinagar a magical charm.

Adding to this splendour is the newly introduced first-ever Chrysanthemum Garden Bagh-i-Gul Dawood at the Botanical Garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

The garden has become a major attraction, drawing hundreds of visitors every day who come to admire its floral displays.

With nearly 30 lakh blooming chrysanthemums, the initiative aims to infuse colours into what is usually considered a grey tourism period in Kashmir, enhancing the Valley's appeal and offering yet another reason for tourists to visit during autumn.

IMAGE: A stroll beneath a canopy of gold. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Conversations find a backdrop in autumn's hush.

IMAGE: A toss of autumn, a moment of play.

IMAGE: A selfie with the golden backdrop.

IMAGE: Riding through nature's golden roof.

IMAGE: While nature dons its golden robes, tourists pose in threads of tradition.

IMAGE: Connected to nature, connected to loved ones too.

IMAGE: Nature stands tall in autumn's quiet glory.

IMAGE: Cycling through the never-ending road of rust and gold.

IMAGE: Nature's colourful carpet unfurls beneath autumn's golden gaze.

