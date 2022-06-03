News
Rediff.com  » News » Karti Chidambaram denied anticipatory bail in visa scam case

Karti Chidambaram denied anticipatory bail in visa scam case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 03, 2022 17:32 IST
A Delhi court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese Visas scam.

IMAGE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram leaves CBI headquarters after questioning in connection with the alleged bribe-for-visa scam, in New Delhi on May 26, 2022. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal denied relief to Karti, saying there was not enough ground to allow his application.

 

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
