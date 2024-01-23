News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karpoori Thakur: 'Jannayak' who mentored Lalu, Nitish

Karpoori Thakur: 'Jannayak' who mentored Lalu, Nitish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2024 23:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who has been chosen for the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna', is remembered as 'a stalwart of social justice and an inspiring figure in Indian politics'.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to former State Chief Minister Jannayak Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary, in Patna on January 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hailing from the extremely backward class 'Nai' (barber), Thakur was born in an impoverished family in Samastipur district but went on to make giant strides in politics that earned him the epithet 'Jannayak' (people's leader).

The official announcement which came a day ahead of Thakur's birth anniversary, hailed the socialist leader's 'lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social Justice.

 

Born in 1924, Thakur went on to become the chief minister in the 1970s and his tenure is best remembered for introducing reservations for the backward classes, besides the state's first brush with prohibition. He died in 1988.

Leaders of the current era like Janata Dal-United president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal head Lalu Prasad, although products of the Mandal era, often call Thakur their mentor.

No wonder, both parties have organised functions on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of the leader.

Nitish elated over Ratna to Thakur

Kumar on Tuesday hailed the announcement that the 'Bharat Ratna' will be conferred to his late mentor.

In a statement, the JD-U president said it was a 'fulfilment of an age-old demand' by his party that will 'send a positive message among deprived sections of the society'.

"I have always raised the demand for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. The announcement that comes on the eve of his 100th birth anniversary brings me great delight," Kumar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karpoori Thakur and the power of street politics
Karpoori Thakur and the power of street politics
'Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama is long overdue'
'Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama is long overdue'
Why Dr Kurien Deserves The Bharat Ratna
Why Dr Kurien Deserves The Bharat Ratna
Myanmar military plane crashes at Mizoram airport
Myanmar military plane crashes at Mizoram airport
Football: India lose to Syria; crash out of Asian Cup
Football: India lose to Syria; crash out of Asian Cup
Maha: Shops razed after clash during pro-Ayodhya rally
Maha: Shops razed after clash during pro-Ayodhya rally
Rahul Gandhi booked in Assam hrs after Sarma's order
Rahul Gandhi booked in Assam hrs after Sarma's order
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Modi hails Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

Modi hails Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances