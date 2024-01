Former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

He died on February 17, 1988.