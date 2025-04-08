Karnataka HM regrets remark, cops hunt for molester

With Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara drawing flak for his remark on a molestation case that took place in Bengaluru last week, the Bengaluru police have swung into action to trace the molestation accused.

IMAGE: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several police teams have been formed and more than 300 CCTV footages are being monitored, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters on Tuesday.

"With regard to the molestation incident occurred in Suddaguntepalya last week, swift investigation is being done and we are trying to identify and trace the accused based on the verification of various CCTV footages and several teams have been formed and more than 300 CCTV camera footages are being analysed," Dayananda said.

He said, "Police are in full action and the DCP South-East is heading the investigation."

To a question on Home Minister's remark on patrolling and beat system, the Police Commissioner said the day and night beat system is being done regularly and Nakabandi has been followed.

"Senior police officers are monitoring the night beat system. The night beat system is being analysed with the use of software," Dayananda explained.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said while incidents like the molestation of women do occur 'here and there' in a big city like Bengaluru, the overall situation remains peaceful due to the presence and efforts of the police.

The comment drew sharp criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which called it 'irresponsible'.

Taking exception to the statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asking whether her slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight) was just an 'empty phrase'.

Having found himself at the receiving end, the Minister regretted his statement on Tuesday.

"I want to offer a clarification. My statement was misunderstood yesterday. I have always stood firmly for the protection of women," Parameshwara said.

He also said that he would express regret if it has caused pain to anyone, especially the women.

Parameswara repeatedly asserted that he is someone who believes in the importance of providing safety and protection to women and as the Home Minister he is committed to ensure their safety, and has taken several measures in this regard.