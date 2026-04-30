Karnataka CM won't be changed 'for now': Kharge

Amidst swirling rumours of leadership changes in Karnataka, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has addressed the speculation, stating that a change in chief minister is unlikely 'for now' as the party navigates internal dynamics and potential power shifts.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his deputy D K Shivakumar. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Mallikarjun Kharge states there is no immediate change in Karnataka's Chief Minister.

Speculation arises from a reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

G Parameshwara suggests Kharge would be a welcome CM due to his seniority and experience.

Kharge indicates any decision on leadership would involve Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Leadership change speculation intensified after the Congress government completed half its term.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said there was no change of CM in Karnataka "for now" and that the leadership issue in the state would be resolved soon.

The Congress chief's statement comes amid speculation within the party and political circles about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after May 4, once the results of the assembly elections in four states and one union territory, along with bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka, are announced.

Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a reported power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when the party won the 2023 Assembly elections.

Kharge Responds to CM Speculation

Responding to a question on Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement about Kharge becoming chief minister, Kharge said, "You (media), he (Parameshwara), and people at the top say that it is better if I become CM. But more than fate, as per my ideology and my service to the party so far, Sonia Gandhi makes decisions regarding me."

He further said, "But that question does not arise now. There is already a CM here. If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and I together have to take any decision in that direction, it will take some time. Let's wait and see."

Parameshwara's Remarks on Kharge's Candidacy

Amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka, Parameshwara said on Wednesday that all members of the ruling Congress party would welcome Kharge becoming CM, given his seniority and experience.

The 'leadership tussle' within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by a reported 'power-sharing' arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.

Reactions to Leadership Tussle

Responding to a question on Janata Dal-Secular leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's claim that around 40 Congress MLAs had booked tickets to Delhi next month amid the leadership tussle, Kharge said, "I don't know. Ask him for details."

Later, Shivakumar responded to Kharge's statement, saying, "There is no confusion. Ask Kharge saheb whatever it is."

Meanwhile, Parameshwara defended his earlier remarks on Kharge as the chief minister.

"The feeling among some of us is that several of Kharge's contemporaries in Congress-such as Gundu Rao, Veerappa Moily, Dharam Singh and Bangarappa-went on to become CM," he said.

"Kharge is a senior politician with greater capability. We feel that if he had also become CM, it would have given meaning to his 50 years of service," he added.

"That is why I said no one would question if such a senior politician becomes CM," he further said.