News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka CM draws flak as video in luxury jet goes viral

Karnataka CM draws flak as video in luxury jet goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 22, 2023 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday for 'flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles' after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet.

IMAGE: A screenshot from the video posted on X by Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra. Photograph: Courtesy @BYVijayendra on X

In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen along with Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

 

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra said: 'If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!'

'By the way, they were traveling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Tax payers money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers!' Vijayendra said in a post on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Siddaramaiah Be A Liability For Congress?
Will Siddaramaiah Be A Liability For Congress?
The Importance Of Being Siddaramaiah
The Importance Of Being Siddaramaiah
Will continue as CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah
Will continue as CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah
Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary
Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary
Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'
Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'
India's Entry 2018 Misses Oscar Shortlist
India's Entry 2018 Misses Oscar Shortlist
Not in sync with...: Dhankhar to Kharge on Parl uproar
Not in sync with...: Dhankhar to Kharge on Parl uproar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will retire from politics, if...: Siddaramaiah

Will retire from politics, if...: Siddaramaiah

3 more dy CMs in Karnataka? Siddaramaiah says...

3 more dy CMs in Karnataka? Siddaramaiah says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances