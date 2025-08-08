HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Karnataka CEO to probe Rahul Gandhi's election fraud claims: DKS

Karnataka CEO to probe Rahul Gandhi's election fraud claims: DKS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 23:41 IST

x

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar has ordered an investigation into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election fraud in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (left) on their arrival, at Belagavi Airport, March 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

CEO Anbukumar asked Shivakumar to submit documents to support his claims with a declaration or oath as per the rule.

 

Speaking to reporters after a Congress delegation led by him submitted a memorandum to Anbukumar, Shivakumar said he was informed that they (CEO's office) have started their investigation. "I am glad to know this."

Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said he would visit the CEO's office again to obtain the documents and evidence.

In the first phase, we have asked him to provide information to go into the details of every assembly segment, where such incidents have occurred, the Deputy CM said.

Asked about the BJP's counter-allegations, Shivakumar said he was not worried about the saffron party.

"Let them (BJP leaders) say whatever they want. We are asking a court, a judge, a commission with autonomous power. We have requested them (Election Commission) to take action because it is the Election Commission's responsibility to prepare the electoral roll, hold elections and immediately set things right.

Shivakumar submitted a memorandum to CEO Anbukumar after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale election fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

Regarding former Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali's statement that there were bogus voters in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assembly constituency Varuna and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's constituency Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the ECI should investigate it.

Even if there are such issues in my constituency (Kanakapura) I will not mind. Action has to be taken against those who engaged in fraud and are guilty of misuse, the DCM said.

In a letter to Shivakumar, the CEO said, "With respect to your representation dated 05.08.2025 submitted on 08.08.2025, you have not submitted any documents in support of the references made in the representation.:

You are hereby kindly requested to submit the documents related to your complaint along with the Declaration/Oath as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, so as to act upon the complaint, the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Over 1 lakh votes were stolen from US: Rahul Gandhi
Over 1 lakh votes were stolen from US: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul claims EC has shut its websites in 3 states
Rahul claims EC has shut its websites in 3 states
Sign declaration or apologise, says EC; Rahul hits back
Sign declaration or apologise, says EC; Rahul hits back
2024 Lok Sabha election was 'rigged': Rahul's big claim
2024 Lok Sabha election was 'rigged': Rahul's big claim
'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'
'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Heartfelt Gesture! Woman tears her 'Dupatta' to tie Rakhi on CM Dhami's wrist0:24

Heartfelt Gesture! Woman tears her 'Dupatta' to tie Rakhi...

Gujarat CM inaugurates Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad2:16

Gujarat CM inaugurates Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad

The Pednekar sisters spotted affter enjoying a fun dinner1:15

The Pednekar sisters spotted affter enjoying a fun dinner

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV