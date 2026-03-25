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Home  » News » Should Karnataka Students Clean Schools? Assembly Debates Hygiene vs. Child Rights

Should Karnataka Students Clean Schools? Assembly Debates Hygiene vs. Child Rights

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 09:15 IST

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The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is weighing the pros and cons of involving students in cleaning school premises, sparking a debate about hygiene, child rights, and the potential for skill development.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Karnataka Assembly debates encouraging students to clean school premises for better hygiene.
  • The discussion raises concerns about balancing student hygiene habits with child rights.
  • Speaker U T Khader and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra support student involvement in cleaning, citing personal experience and Mahatma Gandhi's example.
  • Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa welcomes legislation on student cleaning if it respects child rights.
  • The Assembly also discussed the medium of instruction in schools, with differing views on the importance of English versus Kannada.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has debated whether students should be encouraged to clean school premises to improve their hygiene habits.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said he would welcome this if the House is willing to pass legislation in this regard. He, however, said that factors like "child rights" should be considered.

 

The issue came up for discussion as the JD(S) floor leader highlighted the need to recruit 'D group' workers, pointing out that schools lack sweepers and children are made to sweep the premises, during the discussion on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, which was passed on Tuesday.

He said, "The government should hire D group workers or provide permission for children to do it themselves," he added.

Speaker U T Khader said that he too had cleaned his school premises during his school days. "Is there a problem if children sweep the school premises?" he asked.

"We have learned in school by doing such things," Khader said, adding that it was all right for schoolchildren to clean classrooms.

"All of us, even having studied in the convent system, waking up at 7 am, we had to clean our grounds and classrooms, even the toilets. Now there are neither D group workers in schools (government schools), nor you (government) giving permission (for children to do it), " he said.

Responding, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that there is no proposal regarding D group workers, but for the maintenance of schools. "There is a need for it."

Arguments for Student Involvement

Senior BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi himself cleaned toilets. He said, "Are our kids bigger than Gandhi? Let them do it and learn. We have done it, too."

Noting that child rights exist, the minister said, "We can't go beyond child rights (by allowing children to clean school premises). We have to consider those things... if the House makes such a law, I will welcome it."

To this, Khader responded, "Then include this (cleaning) under skill development."

Debate on Medium of Instruction

The House also witnessed heated arguments between senior Congress MLAs K M Shivalinge Gowda and Basavaraj Rayareddi over the medium of instruction in schools.

While Gowda asserted that children must learn English to progress, work and travel around the world, Rayareddi insisted that children taught in Kannada were no less, and the medium of instruction was individual choice.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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