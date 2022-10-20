News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka asks State-run temples to perform cow puja for Diwali

Karnataka asks State-run temples to perform cow puja for Diwali

Source: PTI
October 20, 2022 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka government has asked all State-run temples to organise 'Gou puja' (cow worship) on October 26 in view of 'Balipadyami', as part of the Deepavali festivities, with an intention to "protect and nurture" this ancient practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department said in a circular that the puja should be conducted between 5.30 and 6.30 pm that day at the auspicious 'Godhuli lagna'.

 

It said the cows should be given a bath, brought to temples, decorated with vermilion, turmeric and flowers and fed rice, jaggery, bananas and sweets, before worshipping them with lamps and incense sticks.

The circular, explaining the significance of cows in Hindu tradition, says Hindus have been worshipping cows from time immemorial; however of late, people in cities and towns have forgotten cow worship.

"At least on Deepavali-Balipadyami day, it is appropriate for notified temples to compulsorily perform cow worship so that people don't forget this practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma and the future generations also get introduced to this," the circular said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Gau rakshaks feel they have become emperors'
'Gau rakshaks feel they have become emperors'
Meet BJP leader who wants to end illegal cow menace
Meet BJP leader who wants to end illegal cow menace
Is the world sniggering about our cow obsession?
Is the world sniggering about our cow obsession?
How Hardik battled injuries to get back to best
How Hardik battled injuries to get back to best
Ronaldo leaves early during EPL match against Spurs
Ronaldo leaves early during EPL match against Spurs
Paris Hilton Arrives in Mumbai
Paris Hilton Arrives in Mumbai
The Man Mrunal Absolutely Trusts!
The Man Mrunal Absolutely Trusts!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Cow is mother, sacred to us, says Modi in Varanasi

Cow is mother, sacred to us, says Modi in Varanasi

How Indians worship, yet neglect, the cow

How Indians worship, yet neglect, the cow

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances