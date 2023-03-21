News
Rediff.com  » News » Kannada actor Chetan arrested for tweet about Hindutva

Kannada actor Chetan arrested for tweet about Hindutva

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2023 17:17 IST
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar alias Chetan Ahimsa was arrested by police in Bengaluru on Tuesday for his alleged 'controversial' tweet about Hindutva.

IMAGE: Actor and activist Chetan. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Seshadripuram police, the action was taken against the 40-year-old, who acted in several films, based on the complaint by a person named Shivakumar.

 

They said he has been arrested under section of Indian Penal Code 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 505(2) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, or hatred).

The actor was subsequently produced before a magistrate court in Bengaluru, which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody, officials said.

In his tweet on March 20, which now Twitter says 'doesn't exist', he had allegedly said, 'Hindutva is built on lies and it can be defeated by truth, and that truth is equality.'

He has also reportedly listed out as 'example of lies' -- Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's statement, Babri masjid site as the birth place of Rama, and narrative that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killed Tipu Sultan.

The actor was arrested in February last year, for his alleged tweet on a judge who was hearing a case on whether hijabs were acceptable in government schools.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
