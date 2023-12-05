News
Kamal Nath likely to resign as MP Cong chief after poll debacle

Kamal Nath likely to resign as MP Cong chief after poll debacle

Last updated on: December 05, 2023 10:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the party's debacle in the assembly elections, sources said.

IMAGE: Congress Madhya Pradesh President Kamal Nath greets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a day after BJP's victory in the state assembly elections, at his residence in Bhopal on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Winning 163 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party got two-third majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats. The polls were held last month and votes counted on Sunday.

 

Nath is likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday and could be asked to resign as party state unit chief, the sources said on Monday and added that the Congress leadership is also upset over Nath's remarks against many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, over seat sharing.

While the Samajwadi Party was asking for only four to six seats, the JD-U only one seat in Madhya Pradesh, to which Nath did not agree and peeved the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The sources said the Congress leadership is also reportedly upset over Nath not meeting party leaders and workers, but meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

