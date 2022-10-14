News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Justice Dhulia's judgment upheld rights of girls in hijab: Student petitioner

Justice Dhulia's judgment upheld rights of girls in hijab: Student petitioner

Source: PTI
October 14, 2022 14:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even as the Karnataka government has vowed to continue the hijab ban in educational institutions till the Supreme Court gives a final verdict, Aliya Assadi, one of the girl students who started the fight for hijab at the government PU college in Udupi, says there is still hope for a fair judgement on the issue.

Assadi took to Twitter to express her view on the split verdict given on the hijab issue by the Supreme Court, saying the judgement has upheld the rights of victim girls.

"Hon'ble Justice Dhulia's statement has further strengthened our hope in fair judgement and continued constitutional value at least in miniscule. Thousands of hijabis students are waiting to resume their education," she tweeted.

Assadi was one of the petitioners who moved the high court seeking to protect the right of Muslim girls to wear hijabs in educational institutions.

 

Another student Hiba Sheik, in her tweet, said: "Our plea was straightforward & simple. All we asked was our personal choice & dignity. Happy that our plea was rightly accepted by Justice Dhuliya. Being students, we hope that our democracy will never deprive us of our educational rights along with our choice to wear hijab."

The Udupi-based Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) convener Hussain Kodi Bengre said it has been proved that there is provision for proper judicial and fundamental rights in the country.

Hussain, who is a litigant in the case, said the fundamental rights of girls should not be denied. "We are sure that the court will support the fundamental rights of children to their education," he said, adding that the possibility of a split verdict was expected.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sena leader Mohan Bhat said the Supreme Court's split verdict has created confusion.

While respecting the verdict, he said the government had taken a decision to ensure that there will not be any discrimination towards students.

He said it is suspected that the now-banned Popular Front of India was behind the controversy over hijab. If they claim that hijab is part of their religion, let them follow the rule in their premises, Bhat said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Discipline not at cost of freedom: SC judge on hijab
Discipline not at cost of freedom: SC judge on hijab
Judge cites Jehovah's Witnesses case in hijab order
Judge cites Jehovah's Witnesses case in hijab order
Wearing hijab is simply a matter of choice: SC judge
Wearing hijab is simply a matter of choice: SC judge
Had faith he would be acquitted: Saibaba's wife
Had faith he would be acquitted: Saibaba's wife
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara, A-I merger talks
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara, A-I merger talks
CA seeks captaincy for Warner and amendment of code
CA seeks captaincy for Warner and amendment of code
Watch: When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!
Watch: When A Fashion Show Breaks ALL RULES!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will oppose hijab, support uniform in schools: BJP

Will oppose hijab, support uniform in schools: BJP

No right to wear hijab to secular school: SC judge

No right to wear hijab to secular school: SC judge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances