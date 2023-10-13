News
Rediff.com  » News » Journalism Is NOT A Crime!

Journalism Is NOT A Crime!

By Samreen Wani
October 13, 2023 10:36 IST
Seven journalists were incarcerated in India in 2021 and 2022, the highest in three decades.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 

There has been a marked uptick in imprisonments and killings of journalists after 2012 compared to the years before.

The Committee to Protect Journalists database has recorded data from 1992 onwards.

Between 1992 and 2001, 17 journalists in India were murdered and two imprisoned.

There were four arrests and 16 killings in the decade ending 2011.

Since 2012, about 30 journalists have lost their lives and 33 have found themselves behind bars.

In fact, there has been a rising global trend of attacks against journalists.

About 3,000 journalists have been imprisoned and over 550 killed between 2012 and 2022.

However, a few major countries account for over 50 per cent of all journalist incarcerations in the world.

As many as 1,092 journalists have been imprisoned in China between 1992 and 2022.

As many as 891 have been imprisoned in Turkey, followed by 487 in Eritrea, 414 in Iran and 316 in Myanmar in the same period.

India's rank on the Press Freedom Index, which ranks 180 countries on its media freedoms, has slipped from 80 in 2002 to 150 in 2022.

India was ranked 161 in the 2023 iteration of the freedom index.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Samreen Wani
'Jail was like a pathashala'
'This Is The Action Of A Scared Government'
'No One Can Escape If They Are Critical Of The Govt'
Can Congress repeat 2018 poll magic in Chhattisgarh?
Record Start To World Cup 2023!
Ahead of state polls, Cong to vacate its 'war room'
Israel's Gaza Offensive And The US Dilemma
