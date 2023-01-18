News
Rediff.com  » News » Joshimath: Inside The NTPC Tunnel

Joshimath: Inside The NTPC Tunnel

By REDIFF NEWS
January 18, 2023 10:02 IST
As the crisis worsens in Joshimath, with residents being relocated in the aftermath of rapid land subsidence, NTPC has halted work in the tunnel near Tapovan.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Workers inside the NTPC tunnel at Helang near Joshimath on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The Uttarakhand government has shut down all work at the tunnel in view of the continuous land subsidence. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Workers enter the NTPC tunnel at Helang near Joshimath.

 

 

IMAGE: Workers inside the NTPC tunnel.

 

 

IMAGE: View of the NTPC tunnel from Helang in Joshimath, here, below and below.

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
