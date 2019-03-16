'With Deve Gowda's blessings', JD-S leader Danish Ali joins BSP

March 16, 2019 20:21 IST

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, senior Janata Dal-Secular leader Danish Ali joined the Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday.

IMAGE: Danish Ali meets BSP chief Mayawati after joining her party. Photograph: Courtesy @KDanishAli/Twitter

Ali, general secretary of the JD-S, quit the party and joined the BSP before party national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra.

BSP sources said Ali is expected to be fielded by the party from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to newsmen, Ali said he had the blessings of JD-S chief H D Deve Gowda and was joining the BSP as both parties follow the same principles of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Ali, a native of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, said he was not able to set up the JD-S here and now wanted to work in the state.

Ali said the JD-S did not have a large organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh, which sends most lawmakers to the Parliament.

"The JDS doesn't have a large organisational structure in UP. Despite all my efforts I could not raise it in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'... The way in which there is a threat to (the) Constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy under a strong leadership," Ali said.

Sharma said his role in the party will be decided by party president Mayawati.