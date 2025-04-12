HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » JCO killed as infiltration bid by terrorists thwarted at LoC

JCO killed as infiltration bid by terrorists thwarted at LoC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 12, 2025 10:02 IST

x

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu, but their infiltration bid was thwarted, officials said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said alert army troops picked up the movement of a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream in a forward forest setting in the Keri Bhattal area late Friday night, and challenged them, leading to a fierce gun fight which continued for quite some time.

"A JCO was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to injuries," the officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off with deployment of reinforcements and a search operation was underway when last reports were received.

 

In the same area on February 11, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The latest incident comes two days after the India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.

This was the second such meeting since February in an effort to de-escalate tension after nearly a dozen incidents of cross-border firing, and an IED attack.

The Indian army lodged a strong protest with their counterparts over the cross-border terror activities and the ceasefire violations.

The ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

On April 5, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the R S Pura sector in Jammu and later held a flag meeting with Rangers over the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC
Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC
India, Pakistan armies meet on Line of Control
India, Pakistan armies meet on Line of Control
Local woman spotted terrorists, led to Kathua combing ops
Local woman spotted terrorists, led to Kathua combing ops
Three terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua; 3 cops martyred
Three terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua; 3 cops martyred
Army committed to terror-free J-K: Northern commander
Army committed to terror-free J-K: Northern commander

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 2

Sholay's New Andaaz!

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

Shriya Saran spotted in Bandra0:49

Shriya Saran spotted in Bandra

Rainfall brings relief to Udhampur residents0:57

Rainfall brings relief to Udhampur residents

PM Modi performs Puja at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh1:59

PM Modi performs Puja at Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD