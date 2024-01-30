News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed in car crash, ex-MP son injured

Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed in car crash, ex-MP son injured

Source: PTI
January 30, 2024 21:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife was killed and the former MP and his son were injured when their SUV met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said.

IMAGE: Congress candidate Manvendra Singh campaigns in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections. Photograph: ManvendraJasol/Twitter

Manvendra Singh, who is son of the late Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi when the accident happened.

 

The police said the driver, Narendra, apparently lost control of the car which skidded off the road and hit a cemented parapet on the vacant space between two elevated roads near Naugava.

Alwar additional superintendent of police Tejpal singh said three the people were travelling in the SUV. They and their driver were rushed to a private hospital after the accident.

Dr Vikrant Solanki of the hospital said that Chitra Singh, aged around 55, died during treatment while Manvendra Singh (59), his son Hamir Singh (25) and their driver were injured.

Manvendra Singh is out of danger, he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders expressed grief over the incident.

Expressing grief over the accident, Gehlot said posted on X, "I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family."

Satish Poonia said the incident was shocking. He condoled the demise of Chitra Singh and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Manvendra Singh, a former MP from Barmer, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He also contested the 2018 assembly elections against then chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency. He had lost the poll.

Manvendra Singh's father Jaswant Singh had died in 2020 aged 82.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra joins Congress
Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra joins Congress
Interview with Barmer MP Manvendra Singh
Why Barmer's Muslims love this BJP MP
Suspension of 14 MPs revoked day before budget session
Suspension of 14 MPs revoked day before budget session
Sony gets 3 weeks to respond to Zee shareholder's plea
Sony gets 3 weeks to respond to Zee shareholder's plea
U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win
U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win
Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick
Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Uphill task to beat Raje, but I'm here to win'

'Uphill task to beat Raje, but I'm here to win'

The reporter makes news now

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances