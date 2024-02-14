News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jarange's health worsens, warns govt of 'Hanuman in Lanka' action if he dies

Jarange's health worsens, warns govt of 'Hanuman in Lanka' action if he dies

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The health condition of Maratha quota agitation spearhead Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast entered the fifth day on Wednesday, is deteriorating, but he is not allowing doctors to examine him, an activist close to him said.

IMAGE: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jarange has been observing the indefinite fast at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra demanding inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) grouping.

Talking to reporters from the protest site, Jarange warned the state government that in case he dies during his hunger strike, the members of the Maratha community would set Maharashtra on fire just the way Lord Hanuman did to Lanka.

 

Talking about his health condition, activist Kishor Markad said, "Jarange's indefinite fast has entered the fifth day and his health is deteriorating. His nose is bleeding, but he is not letting doctors examine him."

He is neither consuming water not taking his medicines, he added.

Among other things, Jarange has sought that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened to convert the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

Warning the government, Jarange said, "In Ramayana, Lord Hanuman set Lanka on fire with the tail. If I die during my protest, the Marathas will turn Maharashtra into Lanka."

He also threatened that no public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be allowed to be held in Maharashtra.

The activist appealed to his community members to observe a peaceful 'bandh' called by the Maratha outfits in Jalna on Wednesday.

Jarange accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of deceiving the Marathas by failing to implement the draft notification on "sage soyre" or blood relatives and for not withdrawing cases filed against the Maratha protestors during the agitation last year.

He alleged that Ajit Pawar was supporting minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal even as the latter was against the inclusion of Marathas into the OBC category.

This is the fourth time in less than a year that Jarange has been observing a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of the Maratha community into the OBC grouping.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
'How Can Marathas Demand Reservations?'
'How Can Marathas Demand Reservations?'
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
Jan sees double-digit growth in PV sales
Jan sees double-digit growth in PV sales
As Sonia files for RS, is it Priyanka for Rae Bareli?
As Sonia files for RS, is it Priyanka for Rae Bareli?
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Govt Has Fooled Manoj Jarange Patil'

'Govt Has Fooled Manoj Jarange Patil'

'Maratha agitation was government-sponsored'

'Maratha agitation was government-sponsored'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances