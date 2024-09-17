Jarange begins his 6th indefinite fast within a year

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday launched a fresh indefinite fast, his sixth in a span of over a year, to press for the demand for reservation to his community under the OBC category.

IMAGE: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil speaks to the media at Galaxy Hospital, Aurangabad on February 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He began the stir from midnight at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, around 75 km from here.

Addressing reporters before his agitation, Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of not giving reservation to the community deliberately, and said the Marathas were giving 'once more chance' to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the quota issue.

He also warned the ruling parties that they will have to face the consequences in the upcoming assembly elections if the community's demands are not met.

Jarange has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He said he also wants cases registered against several members of the Maratha community during his agitation earlier to be withdrawn.

"The Maratha community is important to me, but the government is not giving reservation deliberately. Moreover, they say that we are speaking a political language...Now, I will no longer make political statements, but we are giving one more chance to Deputy CM Fadnavis (to resolve the issue)," he said.

The leaders who support Fadnavis should talk to him. The community is watching who is going to provide reservation, the activist said.

"My community doesn't want to enter politics. But if the demands are not met, don't blame me for the consequences in the upcoming assembly elections. Give reservation, and I will not make political statements. But don't blame me for what will happen in the upcoming elections if we don't get reservation," he added.

The notification of 'sage soyare' should be implemented immediately, Jarange said.

Questioning the government's 'inaction' over the draft 'sage soyare' notification, he sought implementation of gazettes from the erstwhile princely states of Hyderabad and Satara and Bombay Presidency.

"These documents recognised Marathas as Kunbis," he said.

This is Jarange's sixth indefinite fast since September 1 last year, when police had lathi-charged protesters at Antarwali Sarati. That protest brought Jarange into limelight.

"Students who are filling forms (for admission to educational courses) from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category are being removed without any reason. This should be stopped. All three options of EWS, OBC and Socially and Economically Backward (SEBC) should be kept open. The Maratha community candidates will choose one of them," he said.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head.