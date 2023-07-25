Jamiat backs Andhra waqf board, declares Ahmadiyyas as non-Muslims

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday backed the Andhra Pradesh waqf board's stance describing the Ahmaddiya community as non-Muslims, claiming that this is the "unanimous position" of all Muslims.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

With the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board passing a resolution calling the Ahmaddiya community "kafirs" and and non-Muslims, the minority affairs ministry has written a strongly-worded letter to the Andhra Pradesh government, calling the waqf board's resolution a "hate campaign" which "could have ramifications across the country".

"A representation dated 20.7.2023 has been received from the Ahmaddiya Muslim community, vide which it has been stated that certain waqf boards have been opposing the Ahmadiyya community and passing illegal resolutions declaring the community to be outside the fold of Islam," said the letter sent to Chief Secretary Andhra Pradesh K S Jawahar Reddy.

"This constitutes a hate campaign against the Ahmadiyya community at large and the waqf board neither has the jurisdiction nor authority to determine religious identity of any community including Ahmadiyyas," the letter reportedly said.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) has supported the stance taken by the Andhra Pradesh waqf board regarding the Ahmadiyyas, asserting that it reflects the "unanimous position of all Muslims".

"Union minister Smriti Irani's insistence on a different view is deemed unwarranted and illogical since the waqf board's primary purpose is to safeguard the endowments and interests of Muslims, as defined in the Waqf Act," the Jamiat said.

Therefore, properties and places of worship belonging to a community that is not recognised as Muslims do not fall under the jurisdiction of the waqf board, it argued.

"This position was established by the Andhra Pradesh waqf board in 2009, following the representation made by Jamiat Ulama Andhra Pradesh. Recently, the incumbent waqf board reiterated the same stance in its statement in February 23," the Muslim organisation said.

The Jamiat said the religion of Islam rests on two fundamental beliefs -- affirming the oneness of Allah and the belief that Prophet Mohammed is the final Messenger of Allah.

Both these beliefs are integral components of the five basic pillars of Islam, the Jamiat said.

Contrary to these essential Islamic beliefs, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad took a position that challenges the concept of the finality of prophethood, it said.

In light of this principled and factual difference, there is no basis to consider the group as an Islamic sect, and all Islamic schools of thought agree that this group is non-Muslim, the Jamiat said.

The World Muslim League reached a consensus during its meeting from April 6 to 10, 1974, with representatives from 110 countries, declaring that this group is outside the fold of Islam and holds hostility towards Muslims.

The Jamiat also cited various court rulings to support their argument.