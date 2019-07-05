News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jaishankar, another BJP nominee win RS bypoll from Gujarat

Jaishankar, another BJP nominee win RS bypoll from Gujarat

July 05, 2019 22:44 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, won the Rajya Sabha byelection from Gujarat on Friday.

Though the election officials were yet to make formal announcement, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the media about the victory of the two BJP candidates Gandhinagar.

 

The Congress had nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the two seats, which fell vacant when BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Jaishankar and Thakor secured over 100 votes.

"Both our candidates have won with a thumping majority. The Congress tried to create hurdles and went up to the Supreme Court, but it failed," Rupani told reporters.

"The result is yet to be declared officially but it is clear that we have won," the chief minister said.

IMAGES: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and others greet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP leader Juglaji Thakor on winning the Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4Gujarat/Twitter
© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Can Gehlot fill Jaitley's void in Rajya Sabha?

Can Gehlot fill Jaitley's void in Rajya Sabha?

BJP may send Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

BJP may send Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use