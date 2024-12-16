Jaipur coaching institute sealed after students faint during class

A coaching institute on Gopalpura bypass in Jaipur was sealed by Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Monday, a day after some students fainted while studying.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has recommended action against those guilty and free treatment besides compensation to the victims.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has also demanded the state government to shift coaching institutes to the Coaching Hub in Pratap Nagar.

On Sunday, seven students fainted and some others fell sick during a class after they complained of difficulty in breathing and severe headache.

The situation led to panic and the students hurriedly rushed out of the building. Those who fainted were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputy commissioner (Mansarover Zone) Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Laxmikant Katara told PTI that a team from the corporation and FSL reached the coaching institute today for investigation regarding the incident.

"Our team checked the sewage line last evening but it was found to be proper and prima facie, no poisonous gas emanated from there. Today, the building was temporarily sealed so that a detailed investigation could be done," he said.

The deputy commissioner has constituted a six-member committee for the investigation.

According to the police, the incident probably happened due to the gas emanating from the gutter or the smoke from the kitchen on the roof of the institute.

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission chairman Justice GR Moolchandani took suo moto cognizance of the matter and asked the state government to ensure proper free medical facilities and compensation to the affected students and effective action against the management of the responsible coaching institute.

The chairman has also sought a detailed report of the matter.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said that the incident was worrying.

"Such accidents can take a bigger form in coaching institutes anytime because more students than the capacity are taught here, which is not appropriate," he said.

Gehlot said that during his tenure, detailed guidelines were issued for coaching institutes and a coaching hub was thoughtfully created in Pratap Nagar for a better environment instead of crowded areas.

"It is the responsibility of the present state government to implement the guidelines made for proper management of coaching institutes and immediately ensure that all coaching institutes are shifted to the coaching hub created by the previous government," he said.

Many coaching institutes are located on Gopalpura bypass and nearby areas in which a large number of students study. They offer courses for preparations for engineering and medical college entrance exams, civil services and other competitive exams.

Meanwhile, students of the coaching held a dharna outside the building, claiming that the matter was being suppressed.

"The number of students yesterday was less than the normal days. Suddenly, students felt suffocated and six-seven students fainted. In panic, the students rushed out and took the fainted students out of the class. We stopped vehicles on the road and took them to hospitals with their help," one of the students told reporters.

There were nearly 350 students in the class at the time of the incident.

The coaching institute is located under Mahesh Nagar police station on Gopalpura bypass.

The police station is situated barely a few meters away from the coaching institute. On information, the police reached the spot and managed the crowd.

Some National Students Union of India leaders also reached the spot and joined the coaching students in their dharna last night.

They also had an altercation with the policemen.