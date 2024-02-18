News
Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies via 'sallekhna'

Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies via 'sallekhna'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2024 15:07 IST
Renowned Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'.

IMAGE: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj on November 5 and took his blessings. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, a statement from the teerth said.

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a half-day state mourning on Sunday, officials said.

"Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Ji of the world-famous Digambar Jain saint tradition, known as Vardhaman of the present day, passed away today," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The government has declared a half-day state mourning, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast (wherever it is hoisted regularly), and no government functions or programmes will be held, it said.

 

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained Samadhi through 'Sallekhna' at Chandragiri Teerth at 2.35 am, the statement from teerth said.

"Maharaj was staying at the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell for the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," the statement said.

A procession was taken out at 1 pm for people to pay tribute to the departed seer, and the final rites were held at the teerth, it was stated

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, and met Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj on November 5 and took his blessings.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Received the news of the world revered and national seer Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Mahamuniraj ji's samadhi at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh.

Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, who enriched the country and the world, including Chhattisgarh, with his dynamic knowledge, will be remembered for ages for his exemplary works for the country and society, sacrifice and penance."

"I bow down to the feet of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar ji," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
