J-K School Declared Unlawful After Alumni Joined Terror Ranks

Darul Uloom Jamia Sirajul Uloom in Jammu and Kashmir has been declared an unlawful entity after allegations surfaced that its alumni joined terrorist groups, raising serious concerns about radicalisation and national security.

Key Points Darul Uloom Jamia Sirajul Uloom declared unlawful under UAPA after allegations of alumni joining terrorist ranks.

Seventeen former students reportedly killed in encounters, raising concerns about indoctrination and recruitment.

Authorities cite links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami as a reason for the action.

School chairman denies any connection to Jamaat-e-Islami or illegal activities and calls for investigation.

Security agencies report the institution's involvement in activities prejudicial to national security.

Authorities declared Darul Uloom Jamia Sirajul Uloom an unlawful entity under the UAPA after its 17 alumni allegedly joined terrorist ranks and were later killed in separate encounters, a police official said on Tuesday.

"As many as 17 former students of the institution joined terrorist ranks and were later killed in separate encounters, indicating a consistent pattern of indoctrination and recruitment," said the official, who wished to remain anonymous.

On April 24, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg, issued a two-page order based on a dossier presented by Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, pointing toward the alleged illegal activities at Darul Uloom Jamia Sirajul Uloom at Imam Sahib in Shopian.

Alleged Links to Jamaat-e-Islami

According to the Garg order, there was "credible input and evidence on record to indicated sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami", which the Centre banned in 2019.

The order stated that individuals affiliated with the banned outfit had de facto control of the institution, including their placement in key administrative and academic positions.

It said the institution, over time, fostered an environment conducive to radicalisation, with many alumni involved in terror activities.

School Denies Allegations

However, Mohammad Shafi Lone, chairman of the institute, said they had no links with Jamaat-e-Islami or any illegal outfit.

"We are a law-abiding institute and have nothing to do with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. There are 814 students currently enrolled in the school, which is affiliated with the Board of School Education and Kashmir School Federation," Lone told reporters.

He said the institution had received a show-cause notice from the authorities last month, and duly replied.

"If the authorities still have any doubts, they should constitute a committee and investigate the allegations against our institution. If these allegations are found true, we will support the government in whatever action it decides to take," Lone said.

Security Concerns and Further Investigation

The official said security agencies have, over time, generated adverse reports suggesting the institution's involvement in activities prejudicial to the national security and integrity of the state.

"Input further indicated the existence of a support environment that enabled and encouraged unlawful and anti-national activities. Many close relatives of slain terrorists are holding key positions in the Jamia Sirajul Uloom," he added.

The official said to evade legal action, members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami were operating through proxies and covertly running their agenda.