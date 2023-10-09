News
J-K polls will be held at right time, keeping in mind security situation: EC

J-K polls will be held at right time, keeping in mind security situation: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 14:36 IST
The Election Commission on Monday said polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at the "right time" keeping in mind the security situation there.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said this while speaking at a press conference to announce the schedule for assembly elections in five states.

 

The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held when the commission deems it the "right time" keeping in mind the security situation and other polls being held in the union territory, he said.

In response to another question, Kumar said announcements of freebies always have the 'tadka' of populism and the public has the right to know from where the freebies will come.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3, the Election Commission said, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals.

This will be the last set of assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
