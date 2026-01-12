HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ISRO's PSLV rocket faces anomaly during stage 3 of launch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 12, 2026 11:24 IST

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission on Monday faced an anomaly after launch, with ISRO later confirming that a deviation was observed during the rocket's third stage.

IMAGE: ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers. Photograph: Screen grab/ISRO on YouTube

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the data is being analysed and that the space agency will share details at the earliest, stopping short of declaring the mission either a success or a failure.

ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport from Sriharikota on Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers.

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO. 

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday.

 

