ISRO's PSLV rocket faces anomaly during stage 3 of launch

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission on Monday faced an anomaly after launch, with ISRO later confirming that a deviation was observed during the rocket's third stage.

IMAGE: ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers. Photograph: Screen grab/ISRO on YouTube

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the data is being analysed and that the space agency will share details at the earliest, stopping short of declaring the mission either a success or a failure.

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday.