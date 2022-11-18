ISRO launches India's first private rocket Vikram-S

India's maiden private rocket, Vikram-S carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Friday.

IMAGE: India's first ever private rocket Vikram-S, was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI

The 6-metre tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country's space programme and lifted off at 11.30 am.

It has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

The mission is titled 'Prarambh' (The beginning).