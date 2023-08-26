ISRO is now BJP's 2024 campaign tool: Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party over the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and said that the saffron party will use the missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a tool for its election campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking to X (former Twitter), Mahua Moitra said, "ISRO is now BJP’s 2024 campaign tool. Every mission will be used to whip up nationalistic frenzy before elections. Bhakt and troll army working 24x7 to package decades of Indian scientific research as Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai magic. Wake up, India. And no, I am not anti-national."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation command centre in Bengaluru, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and lauded them for their efforts.

Reacting to the meeting between Modi and the scientists at ISRO, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said there was nothing wrong with Modi visiting the ISRO command centre in Bengaluru.

Pawar also said it was up to politicians of the country to encourage the scientists.

"If the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has gone to Bengaluru, then according to me it is not a wrong thing. ISRO scientists have enhanced the prestige of the country, It is up to the politicians to encourage the scientists, there is no need for any kind of protocol to go there," Pawar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the ‘Tiranga’ point.

"This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," the PM said.