News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » ISRO Gears Up For Space Docking Mission

ISRO Gears Up For Space Docking Mission

By VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
October 18, 2024 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Docking technology is crucial for sending people and cargo to space stations.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

As a part of India's mission to have its own space station, aerospace and defence player Ananth Technologies Private Ltd has integrated two 400 kg satellites for the Indian Space Research Organisation, a top company official said.

This is the first time ISRO has awarded such a project to a private industry partner, the company official added.

"These are twin satellites called Space Docking (Spadex) satellites. The purpose is to achieve 'docking in space' a prior activity for planning moon landing by astronauts and to plan for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian space station)," Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman, Ananth Technologies, said.

"We have been manufacturing electronic subsystems for ISRO since 2000 and have been an integral part of every Indian space programme over the last two decades," Dr Pavuluri added.

The assembly, integration and testing of the two satellites were conducted at the company's 10,000 square metre facility in Bengaluru.

On October 18, 2024, a ceremony celebrating the successful completion and delivery of the satellites was held at the facility.

The project involved over 100 highly trained engineers and technicians, making it the most sophisticated satellite integration project undertaken by a private sector company in India to date.

The satellites will be orbited by ISRO's rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) later this year and early next year.

Once they are in space, the two satellites will be guided to dock/join together to become one.

Docking technology is crucial for sending people and cargo to space stations.

Last month the Cabinet approved the building of the first unit of the Bharatiya Anatriksh Station by extending the scope of the Gaganyaan -- India's human space mission -- programme.

Approval by the Cabinet was given for development of the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) and undertake missions to demonstrate and validate various technologies for building and operating the BAS.

The Cabinet also approved revising the scope and funding of the Gaganyaan programme to include new developments for BAS and precursor missions, and additional requirements to meet the ongoing Gaganyaan programme.

'The Gaganyaan programme will be a national effort led by ISRO in collaboration with industry, academia and other national agencies as stakeholders. The programme will be implemented through the established project management mechanism within ISRO,' the government said.

'The target is to develop and demonstrate critical technologies for long duration human space missions,' the government said.

'To achieve this goal, ISRO will undertake four missions under the ongoing Gaganyaan programme by 2026 and development of the first module of BAS and four missions for demonstration and validation of various technologies for BAS by December 2028.'

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
 
Print this article
7 Yrs Later, PSLV Rocket Re-Enters Earth
7 Yrs Later, PSLV Rocket Re-Enters Earth
'The Magic Continues At ISRO'
'The Magic Continues At ISRO'
Must Read! How ISRO became an Indian legend
Must Read! How ISRO became an Indian legend
Jolt to Ram Rahim as SC lifts stay on sacrilege cases
Jolt to Ram Rahim as SC lifts stay on sacrilege cases
SC recalls 2022 order on benami law as unconstitutional
SC recalls 2022 order on benami law as unconstitutional
Who will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025?
Who will captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025?
The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh Review
The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh Review
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

In pursuit of bigger dreams

In pursuit of bigger dreams

MUST READ! ISRO Is All About Teamwork

MUST READ! ISRO Is All About Teamwork

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances