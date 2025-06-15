HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISRO conducts first successful rocket launching test with payload in UP

ISRO conducts first successful rocket launching test with payload in UP

Source: PTI
June 15, 2025 12:16 IST

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation successfully conducted a rocket launching test in Kushinagar, marking the first time a payload was launched via a rocket from the soil of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The test conducted on Saturday in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited saw the rocket ascend 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Abhishek Singh said, "The rocket was launched at 5:14 PM and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1 km. After this, a small satellite (payload) came out. As soon as it fell down to 5 metres, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 metres on the ground."

The 15 kg rocket also descended safely.

 

This test was a prelude to a larger event in October-November, where around 900 youth-built satellites will be tested.

Vinod Kumar, Director of Thrust Tech India, confirmed the company's motor test success.

"This event is being organised to generate interest in space technology among children across the region and the whole of India," he said.

Unlike previous tests in Ahmedabad using drones, this was the first time a satellite was directly launched by a rocket in UP, proving entirely successful, Singh said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
