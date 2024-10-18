Israelis Rejoice Over Yahya Sinwar's Death

As Israeli soldiers in Sderot confirm Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death, Israelis begin celebrations and demand the release of loved ones held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

IMAGE: A boy holds an Israeli flag while standing on top of a car in Sderot after confirmation of Yahya Sinwar's death. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Celebrations in Sderot, after Yahya Sinwar's death is confirmed, here and below. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers give food to a traveler at a checkpoint in Sderot, after the Israeli defence forces confirmed it killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Families and supporters of hostages kidnapped during Hamas' deadly October 7, 2023 attack protest in Tel Aviv against the Netanyahu government. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli police officers escort Yahya Sinwar's body in this still image taken from video released October 17, 2024. Photograph: Israel Police/Handout via Reuters

