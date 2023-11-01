Israel sends missile ships to Red Sea as Houthis declare war

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have deployed several of the Israeli Navy's missile ships in the Gulf of Eilat in the Red Sea.

IMAGE: A view of a burning flame and smoke rising in Gaza, as seen from Sderot in southern Israel, on November 1, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The move, it said, was made in accordance with the assessment of the security situation there and as part of the strengthening of the defence effort there.

This comes after Houthi terrorists in Yemen 'declared war' on Israel and launched missiles at Eilat.

Some of the missiles were intercepted by the US military and some landed in Egyptian territory in the Sinai Peninsula just to the south of Eilat.

On Tuesday, Israel's Arrow air-defence system intercepted a missile launched at the Jewish state from the 'Red Sea area'.

A spokesperson for Yemen's Ansar Allah, the official title of the Houthi movement, confirmed the terror group had launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel, as well as drones.

Early on Wednesday, the IDF intercepted another incoming threat near Israel's southernmost city of Eilat.

The military has multiple layers of air defences in the Red Sea area to defend against Houthi attacks.

On Friday, the IDF said that a fighter jet had intercepted an 'aerial threat' over the Red Sea, which came hours after a drone attack on the Egyptian resort town of Taba in the Sinai Peninsula that wounded six people.

On October 19, the USS Carney, a US Navy destroyer, shot down missiles and drones from Yemen that could have been aimed at Israel, the Pentagon said.