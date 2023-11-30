Israel extends truce, Hamas to free 10 hostages for each extra day

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced that the operational pause in the Gaza Strip will continue amid the mediator's efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework.

IMAGE: An 18-year-old man who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, is reunited with his mother shortly after his arrival at the Hatzerim military base in Israel, after being released on November 29, 2023. Photograph: IDF Handout via Reuters

The operation pause was set to end at 7 am (local time), The Times of Israel reported.

According to the agreement, Hamas will need to release at least 10 hostages for every extra day of the pause in fighting. In turn, Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners for every 10 hostages.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, 'The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework.'

Earlier, 10 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals released on Wednesday started to arrive at hospitals in Israel for treatment and to reunite with their loved ones, according to the Israel Health Ministry, according to The Times of Israel report.

Two Israeli women with dual Russian citizenship were released earlier as a 'gesture' to Russian President Vladimir Putin, separate from the deal with Israel, it reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Health Minister Uriel Busso slammed the Red Cross organisation over its lack of efforts to secure access to hostages held by Hamas and gain details about their wellbeing, The Times of Israel reported. He called Hamas a terrorist organization that killed and kidnapped female children and the elderly.

In a post on X, Busso stated, 'It is not enough that the Red Cross organization flaunts its feathers, it does not have an outline for the release of the abductees from the captivity of Hamas, now it also refuses and ignores with complete insensitivity to transfer and make available information to the MDA regarding the safety of the captives, it is time to speak with a clear voice, Hamas is a terrorist organisation that slaughtered and kidnapped female children and the elderly.'

'In front of him, we need an organisation that will protect and give hope to the families of the captives, and provide medical information, any other conduct is consent and support for terrorism,' he added.

Since Friday, over 50 Israeli hostages have been released as part of an initial four-day truce agreement, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the initial truce agreement, Israel agreed to halt its military operations in Gaza for four days and emphasised that it would release three Palestinian security prisoners for each of the 50 hostages freed from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

Further, Hamas also released 17 Thais, one Philippines national and one dual Russian-Israeli national.

However, on Tuesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the temporary truce by two days, paving the way for the release of some 20 more people held hostage by the terror group.