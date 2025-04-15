HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Is Xi Uniting Nations Against Trump's Bullying?

Is Xi Uniting Nations Against Trump's Bullying?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 12:23 IST

x

China's leader-for-life Xi Jinping arrived in Communist-ruled Vietnam, a nation his country had gone to war with in 1979.

Xi is on a Southeast Asia tour -- he will also visit Malaysia and Cambodia this week -- to drum up support against Donald Trump's tariffs regime.

The Chinese leader's visit to Hanoi coincided with Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs for countries like Vietnam while the bitter trade war between Beijing and Washington shows no sign of easing.

'A small boat with a single sail cannot withstand the stormy waves, and only by working together can we sail steadily and far,' Xi told the Vietnamese leadership.

 

IMAGE: Vietnam's Communist party General Secretary To Lam and Xi review a guard of honour at the presidential palace in Hanoi, here and below. Photograph: Luong Thai Linh/Pool/Reuters

 

Photograph: Luong Thai Linh/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: To Lam and Xi at the welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. Photograph: Luong Thai Linh/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi meets with To Lam. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: To Lam and Xi at their meeting. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: To Lam and Xi view copies of agreements signed between China and Vietnam following their meeting. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, left, and Xi at the party central committee office. Photograph: Minh Hoang/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi speaks to Pham Minh Chinh, not in picture. Photograph: Minh Hoang/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi greets Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Hanoi. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Trump's Trade War's Target Is China'
'Trump's Trade War's Target Is China'
'China To Gain Most From Trade Wars'
'China To Gain Most From Trade Wars'
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports
China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

The Joy of Buttermilk: 7 Refreshing Recipes

webstory image 3

Vivo V50e: Underwater Pics & 6 Other Reasons To Buy It

VIDEOS

Karishma Tanna spotted with a mystery man in Bandra1:10

Karishma Tanna spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia1:09

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace 1:39

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD