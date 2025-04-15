Is Xi Uniting Nations Against Trump's Bullying?

China's leader-for-life Xi Jinping arrived in Communist-ruled Vietnam, a nation his country had gone to war with in 1979.

Xi is on a Southeast Asia tour -- he will also visit Malaysia and Cambodia this week -- to drum up support against Donald Trump's tariffs regime.

The Chinese leader's visit to Hanoi coincided with Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs for countries like Vietnam while the bitter trade war between Beijing and Washington shows no sign of easing.

'A small boat with a single sail cannot withstand the stormy waves, and only by working together can we sail steadily and far,' Xi told the Vietnamese leadership.

IMAGE: Vietnam's Communist party General Secretary To Lam and Xi review a guard of honour at the presidential palace in Hanoi, here and below. Photograph: Luong Thai Linh/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Luong Thai Linh/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: To Lam and Xi at the welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Hanoi. Photograph: Luong Thai Linh/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi meets with To Lam. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: To Lam and Xi at their meeting. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: To Lam and Xi view copies of agreements signed between China and Vietnam following their meeting. Photograph: Nhac Nguyen/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, left, and Xi at the party central committee office. Photograph: Minh Hoang/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi speaks to Pham Minh Chinh, not in picture. Photograph: Minh Hoang/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi greets Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Hanoi. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Pool/Reuters

