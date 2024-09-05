News
Rediff.com  » News » Is Omar Abdullah Nervous?

Is Omar Abdullah Nervous?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 05, 2024 19:41 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday, September 5, 2024, filed his nomination from the Budgam constituency for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election.

This was the second nomination filed by Omar, after filing his first nomination from Ganderbal.

Speaking on his decision to contest a second seat, Omar said, "Me contesting elections from two seats is not a proof of weakness, it is a proof of the strength of the National Conference."

"Whether it is Baramulla, Anantnag or Srinagar, the trend is seen in favor of the National Conference. As far as the last 5-6 years have been a period of misgovernance, allegations of corruption have been made, all of them will be investigated," Omar, a former J&K chief minister promised.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for the scheduled castes and 9 for scheduled tribes.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

 

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah files his nomination papers from Budgam, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
