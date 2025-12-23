Is MVA staring at another setback in civic body elections?

Battered by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in recent local polls in Maharashtra, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will face an acid test in the upcoming contest for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, dubbed a mini assembly election, according to political observers.

IMAGE: MVA alliance of all opposition party leaders, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar during a protest against the alleged Election Commission's inaction on electoral roll registration, in Mumbai, November 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though rural polls are often influenced by local equations, they also serve as an indicator of the grassroots strength of political parties.

In this context, the recent results highlight the Opposition's difficulty in matching the Mahayuti's organisational machinery in smaller towns and semi-urban areas, observers said.

Out of 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, which went to polls earlier this month, the Mahayuti won 207 posts of municipal presidents.

The BJP walked away with a major pie, winning 117 posts of municipal presidents, followed by allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which bagged 53 posts, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which bagged 37.

On the other hand, the opposition MVA's collective tally stood at 44, with the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray each winning 28, 7, and 9 posts, respectively.

Political analysts pointed out that the Mahayuti virtually repeated the spectacular performance of the November 2024 assembly polls in the local bodies elections.

The MVA now faces the crucial challenge in the upcoming elections to 29 municipal corporations, including a high-stakes battle for Mumbai, scheduled for January 15, 2026.

For the crisis-hit Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-UBT, the main challenge is to retain its 'citadel' of Mumbai amid a formidable challenge by the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

The long-awaited announcement of an alliance between the Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for Mumbai could take place on December 24, Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted.

BJP leader Ameet Satam downplayed the possible tie-up between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, saying it won't have an impact on the poll outcome.

The MVA is in disarray in Mumbai. The Congress has already announced to go solo in the city. Another constituent, NCP (SP), is a fringe player in Mumbai politics.

With the Mahayuti extending its dominance in local bodies, opposition parties face growing pressure to recalibrate their strategy and leadership roles within the alliance.

The Congress seems to be basking in the glory of the limited wins it secured in parts of Vidarbha, especially Chandrapur, and Marathwada regions in local body elections. The party claimed it won 41 municipal council president posts and over 1,000 councillor seats on the Congress symbol.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the party's showing demonstrated resilience despite "adverse conditions" and maintained that the Congress is now emerging as a key opposition force at the grassroots level.

"The results show that Congress has held its ground better than its regional partners. We are now the main challenger to the BJP," said a senior state Congress functionary, requesting anonymity.

Analysts, however, pointed out that the Congress faces three structural challenges: the absence of a strong local leadership pipeline in many regions, weak coordination with alliance partners at the ground level, and difficulty in articulating a distinct political narrative.

Credited for the Mahayuti victory in polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP's strike rate improved significantly from 2017, with the party making inroads into new regions and expanding its footprint.

An analysis of the local polls shows that the BJP made surprising inroads in Ratnagiri, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held onto Sindhudurg, limiting the Sena (UBT)'s influence in its own backyard.