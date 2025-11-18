HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Iran suspends visa waiver for Indians amid trafficking concerns

Iran suspends visa waiver for Indians amid trafficking concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 00:57 IST

x

Iran has suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders in the wake of several reported incidents of Indians being lured to that country on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to other countries, according to the MEA.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the government's attention has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries.

The government of Iran has accordingly "suspended the visa waiver facility" available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran with effect from November 22. This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements, the MEA said in a statement.

 

From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran, it said.

"The attention of the government has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries.

"These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom," the MEA said.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has accordingly suspended the visa waiver facility available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran.

All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are "strongly advised" to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran, the MEA said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Now, this country to grant visa-free entry to Indians
Now, this country to grant visa-free entry to Indians
India revokes Pak visas; asks citizens to return home
India revokes Pak visas; asks citizens to return home
'Maligned India': Govt defends cancelling scribe's OCI
'Maligned India': Govt defends cancelling scribe's OCI
Wait, your US visa could be coming from China!
Wait, your US visa could be coming from China!
Foreign tourists may be allowed to visit India soon
Foreign tourists may be allowed to visit India soon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

WATCH Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat reveals new twists about Family Man season 39:55

WATCH Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat reveals new twists...

Azam Khan reacts after UP court jails him on Dual Pan Card case0:11

Azam Khan reacts after UP court jails him on Dual Pan...

Uddhav Aaditya and Raj Thackeray pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary2:57

Uddhav Aaditya and Raj Thackeray pay tribute to Balasaheb...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO